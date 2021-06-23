The right-wing outrage machine has come up with a new boogeyman: critical race theory (CRT). Over the past year, from Donald Trump to Fox News and beyond, conservatives have fixated on vilifying CRT and banning it from schools and government programs, turning it into a lightning rod for political and cultural resentments. On June 16, Texas became the latest state to ban the teaching of CRT in schools, following similar bans in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Florida. Much like the largely manufactured political hysterias over ‘multiculturalism’ and ‘political correctness’ in the past, the anti-CRT fervor involves a lot of deliberately designed misinformation, hearsay, and outright lies.

To help viewers parse fact from fiction and to understand what the attacks on CRT are really about, TRNN’s Jaisal Noor speaks with Camika Royal, associate professor of Urban Education at Loyola University Maryland, a CRT scholar and educator.