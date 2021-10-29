Grassroots activists worked tirelessly to get voters to the polls in 2020, and their efforts helped Joe Biden win in key swing states like Wisconsin. Now these same activists say they feel deeply disappointed that Democrats have broken their campaign promises by gutting their own economic agenda, which could have brought real change to working people across the country.

Reporting from on the ground in Wisconsin, TRNN’s Jaisal Noor sits down with Angela Lang, who launched Black Leaders Organizing for Communities, a year-round community engagement and voter turnout organization that helped Biden win Wisconsin and the White House. As Lang warns, Democrats must deliver meaningful change for voters if they want to avoid getting routed in the 2022 midterms.