African-American communities in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, face more than their fair share of political and socioeconomic challenges; at the same time, these communities will play an outsized role in determining the outcome of the next US presidential election. Four years ago, Black Leaders Organizing for Communities launched in the hopes of serving these very communities and modeling an alternative to traditional get-out-the-vote organizations by building genuine community power through year-round canvassing and community engagement.

Reporting from Milwaukee, TRNN’s Jaisal Noor sits down with the organization’s founder and Executive Director Angela Lang to discuss the organization’s mission, tactics, successes, and limitations.

See the first part of Jaisal Noor’s interview with Angela Lang here.

Studio/Post-Production: Cameron Granadino

Transcript

The transcript of this interview will be made available as soon as possible.