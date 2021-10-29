The arrest and incarceration of New Mexico resident Chris Dixon provide yet another stark example of the Kafkaesque nature of contemporary police power. Dixon was arrested after police tired to force him to consent to an illegal search of the business where he worked. But the actions of the officer, coupled with the fallout Dixon faced, show that American law enforcement deliberately wields its arbitrary and heavy-handed power to sow chaos and erode the rights of the people.

Transcript

Taya Graham: Hello. My name is Taya Graham, and welcome to the Police Accountability Report. As I always make clear, this show has a single purpose: holding the politically powerful institution of policing accountable. And to do so, we don’t just focus on the bad behavior of individual cops. Instead, we examine the system that makes bad policing possible. And today, we’re going to do so by highlighting how this encounter captured on video with a New Mexico cop led to the illegal jailing of one of our viewers. But it’s not just the seeming miscarriage of justice we’ll be covering, we’ll also take a close look at how officers often use arbitrary power to override the constitutional rights of citizens, and in doing so, erode the very foundations of democracy itself.

But before we get started, I want you to know that if you have evidence of police misconduct, please email it to us privately at par@therealnews.com. And please like, share, and comment on our videos. You know I read your comments and appreciate them. And of course, you can always reach out to me directly @tayasbaltimore on Facebook or Twitter, and you might notice there’s a patreon link to donate below. So if you want to, and if you can, there’s some extra there for the PAR family. Okay. Now we’ve gotten that out of the way.

Now, on this show, we obviously highlight bad arrests and scenarios where cops simply make bad choice., But a video sent to us by a viewer in Artesia, New Mexico, highlights another factor of police overreach that warrants attention. It’s a video of an encounter between an Artesia, New Mexico, cop and a viewer named Chris Dixon.

Dixon was working in a pawn shop when police arrived looking for the owner. The police had a warrant for the owner’s arrest, but not a search warrant of the premises. So they made an unusual request. They asked Chris to give them permission to search without a proper warrant. And this is where the example of an unusual type of police overreach occurs because Mr. Dixon was faced with a dicey dilemma: He himself was on parole, a fact that the cop seems to use to put Mr. Dixon in an even more precarious predicament, and get him to concede to an illegal search, or go to jail. Let’s watch.

[VIDEO CLIP BEGINS]

Speaker 1: Chris, nobody wants anything from you today. We just want to get Kevin taken care of. Hey, relax, brother. You’re fine.

Speaker 2: So you don’t care if I go look just to make sure Kevin’s not in there.

Chris Dixon: Kevin is not in the pawn shop.

Speaker 2: So I can go look?

Chris Dixon: It’s not my place to give any kind of consent.

Speaker 2: You live there?

Chris Dixon: I don’t live in the pawn shop. I live in my house. My house is an apartment.

Speaker 2: That inside the pawn shop?

Chris Dixon: [inaudible] –

Speaker 2: So can I look in your apartment?

Chris Dixon: You can look in my apartment but there’s nobody –

Speaker 1: Hey Chris, right here. Right.

Chris Dixon: Where’s my wife at?

Speaker 1: She was walking over there. We’ll let you go over there in just a minute. We just want to make sure everything is safe first. Okay?

Chris Dixon: Can I leave with my wife please?

Speaker 1: Hey, just a second. Okay. Chris, you know me.

Chris Dixon: I know.

Speaker 1: All right. You know I’m not going to feed you no bullshit. We just want Kevin, dude. That’s all we want.

Chris Dixon: Hey, well, I’m not involved in no –

Speaker 1: Oh, I know you’re not, dude because your name didn’t come up until I heard them say, Chris Dixon, I ain’t seen you ass in forever man. Which is a good thing, right?

Chris Dixon: Look, look, I’m healthy –

Speaker 1: No, you do. You look like you’re clean, man.

Chris Dixon: I am. I’ve been going to church and all. Give my life to God now.

Speaker 1: That’s what you need to do brother. That’s what you need to do.

Chris Dixon: I got married and am doing the right thing, man.

Speaker 1: Well good. So then you got nothing to worry about, right?

Chris Dixon: Can I please leave?

Speaker 1: Here, just one second. Okay.

[VIDEO CLIP ENDS]

Taya Graham: But that’s not where the story ends. Hardly. Because the cops kept pushing him, offering to give him a positive reference for compromising the rights of his employer. Bear in mind, Dixon was not accused of committing a crime. The police were searching for the owner of the property, but instead of focusing on the perpetrator, they hoisted the entire burden of upholding the law on Dixon, and they offer to reward him for compromising it. Let’s listen.

[VIDEO CLIP BEGINS]

Speaker 1: You’re not under arrest, but for right now, I’d like for you to stick right here, okay?

Taya Graham: I don’t want to be that [crosstalk] –

Speaker 1: Well, I know you don’t want to be here, Chris and I don’t want to be bothering you, but we need to try to get this stuff resolved so we can get things going. Okay? If Kevin would just come out, man we’d leave and let everybody do their thing. Let you get back to doing work, or whatever it was you were doing. It don’t matter, bro. I know you’re not trying to get in no trouble because I know you don’t want to go back.

Chris Dixon: No, I’m not trying to go back.

Speaker 1: How long did you go back to… How long were you up for this last time?

Chris Dixon: It was almost five years.

Speaker 1: Five years? Why would you come back here?

Chris Dixon: Well, my mom needed my help. She had a stroke.

Speaker 1: Okay. Now, that’s respectable. A lot of guys that come back here, man they come back for the wrong reasons and end up getting in trouble. Chris, you and I both know that.

Chris Dixon: That’s why I stay away from everybody. I’m not out on the street no more or nothing. I work and I stay home. Thank you. That’s it. There’s no [inaudible] or nothing right there. I promise.

Speaker 1: Relax. You’re cooperating, which is a first for you in some things with law enforcement. You know that? It’s appreciated too.

Chris Dixon: Yeah.

Speaker 2: So yes or no. Are you going to unlock the door or give us the keys to unlock it? Because if not, it’s getting booted. We’re going to damage your door. So either show me the key to unlock the damn door or it’s getting booted.

Chris Dixon: I have no keys to that.

Speaker 2: How the hell you get in?

Speaker 3: Why did you lock it? That’s my question.

Chris Dixon: It automatically locks on its own.

Speaker 3: It automagically locks.

Speaker 2: You got a front door pad or anything?

Chris Dixon: The front door and the back open by itself and it always stays locked. I have no key to that. Being honest with you.

Speaker 1: Yeah. Because he keeps asking –

Speaker 2: Okay, here’s your problem. You lied a couple times. You didn’t cooperate in the beginning, so I really don’t believe what you’re saying. So just don’t bother talking because –

Speaker 1: He keeps asking if he’s free to go.

Speaker 2: No, he’s not free to go. Because if he’s in there, he’s going to jail. [crosstalk].

Speaker 1: Okay. Let me go explain that to him real quick.

Hey.

Chris Dixon: – In our apartment.

Speaker 1: Okay, Chris.

Chris Dixon: Hold up. If you look, we go in there and that’s where we get dressed at.

Speaker 1: Chris, this is the one thing we need to talk about, okay? And you know me, I’ve always been pretty fair with you. Have I not?

Chris Dixon: Yeah.

Speaker 1: Okay. I don’t want anything to happen with you.

Chris Dixon: Yeah.

Speaker 1: If he’s inside there…

Chris Dixon: He’s not inside that building, I swear.

Speaker 1: Okay. But right now though –

Chris Dixon: Yeah, y’all –

Speaker 1: …We can’t verify that. I want to believe you, Chris. I really do. I want to believe you.

Chris Dixon: I’m on Scott’s shoes, on God and everything I love.

Speaker 1: So I would love to tell Lorenzo that you cooperated with us. All right.

Chris Dixon: Well you could.

Speaker 1: I’ll make that phone call for you. If everything works out in your favor and you cooperated with us, I will call him personally for you and tell him that you cooperated with us during this, because that looks good on you. Does it not?

[VIDEO CLIP ENDS]

Taya Graham: So you have a man trying to do the right thing. Preserve the rights of his fellow citizen while complying with the law. A man who has righted his life after youthful run-ins with law enforcement, and who was forced into choosing between his hard fought progress for a better life, and knowingly compromising the constitutional rights of another. And when he chooses what many would consider the honorable response, police locked him away for 57 days. Let’s watch what happens next.

[VIDEO CLIP BEGINS]

Speaker 1: Well, here’s the thing –

Speaker 2: …Fucking lied to me. When people lie to me and we’re doing shit like this –

Speaker 1: If you want him to go –

Speaker 2: …They go to fucking jail.

Speaker 1: Okay. If you want him to go then he’ll go. I’m just trying to play that other side of things. I’m not trying to take any decision making process away from you at all, and you know that. I’m not ever going to take that away from you.

Speaker 2: You’re trying to talk me out of taking him to fucking jail. He’s a lying piece of shit.

Speaker 1: Do you want him to go? Then he’ll go.

Speaker 2: Yeah, he needs to fucking go [crosstalk].

Speaker 1: All right. Then he’s going to go for [REO]. This is the last time I do this shit.

Hey Chris, go ahead and turn around for me, man.

Chris Dixon: Why? What did I do?

Speaker 1: I’m going to arrest you for REO.

Chris Dixon: For REO, what’s that?

Speaker 1: He can explain it all to you here in just a second. Resisting, invading, obstructing –

Chris Dixon: I didn’t do nothing wrong though.

Speaker 4: Go and turn around, Chris.

Speaker 1: Yeah. Turn around Chris.

Chris Dixon: But I didn’t nothing wrong though.

Speaker 1: Turn around, Chris.

Speaker 4: Just turn around.

Chris Dixon: I didn’t do nothing wrong.

Speaker 1: Just relax for a minute. Just relax. Just relax.

Chris Dixon: Babe, I didn’t do nothing wrong.

Speaker 4: You’re on me. Back up.

Speaker 1: I’ll explain everything to her too and everything. Chris. This was his decision over there, Chris.

Speaker 4: Give us a minute. Okay?

Speaker 1: All right.

Chris Dixon: I didn’t do nothing wrong though. That’s the guy we check in with, right there.

Speaker 4: Just hang tight, okay.

Chris Dixon: [inaudible].

Speaker 1: Chris, Chris, Sergeant [Centerfield] will explain to you here in just a second.

Chris Dixon: I’m going to go back.

Speaker 1: Put him in the backseat of mine I guess, right now.

Chris Dixon: [Inaudible] wrong.

Speaker 1: I’ll talk to you here in just a second, okay?

[VIDEO CLIP ENDS]

Taya Graham: But before we talk to Mr. Dixon about the event that led up to his arrest and the consequences for him, I’m joined by my reporting partner, Stephen Janis, who is looking into the case. Stephen, thank you so much for joining me.

Stephen Janis: Taya, thanks for having me. I appreciate it.

Taya Graham: So Stephen, you’ve reached out to the police department. What did you ask?

Stephen Janis: I wanted to know why they arrested him. It didn’t make any sense to me. He wasn’t a judge. He wasn’t a police officer. It wasn’t his place to have to make a judgment on a warrant, or whether or not a warrant was legal, or whether not cops have the ability to enter. In a sense, when you think about it, they were putting the burden on him of an illegal search, where they could go back and say, yeah, well he said it was okay, if it was illegal, and really putting him in a criminally liable place. So instead they just arrest him, which is even worse. So really, none of it made sense to me. I asked them to make sense of it. I will let you know what I hear.

Taya Graham: Now what happened to the charges against Mr. Dixon?

Stephen Janis: Well, once a prosecutor saw this case and how flimsy it was and how illegal it was, they dropped the charges. The charges were dropped. The problem is, he’d already spent 57 days in jail, so it really didn’t matter. And this showed you how police power is so dangerous, because it didn’t matter if they were making an illegal arrest, he had to suffer with the consequences, not the police.

Taya Graham: Now we’ve talked often about the disruptive power of the police. How would you characterize the officer’s behavior in this video and what it says about police power in this country?

Stephen Janis: Well, what the police… You can see the absolute impetus for arbitrary police power. The point of it is to be arbitrary. The point is to violate the law. The point is to put people like Mr. Dixon in predicaments that have no good resolution, because that’s what makes their power hegemonic. That it can’t be reasoned with or otherwise interpreted through the law, or come from a source of laws or adjudicated laws. It’s simply whatever they decide. And that’s what makes them powerful, and that’s what this is an example of.

Taya Graham: And now, we’re joined by the man who had to deal with this disturbing challenge, both to his rights and to his future, Chris Dixon. Mr. Dixon, thank you for joining me.

Chris Dixon: And thank you for having me. It’s a pleasure too.

Taya Graham: So why did the police approach you?

Chris Dixon: They were there for a warrant for another individual who owned the RV park and pawn shop and stuff, and me and my wife were employed there and we were working at the pawn shop. So he had some pretty bad charges, and when they came to go, and I guess apprehend him and arrest him, my wife had walked out with the dog to use the restroom, and then they called my name out. And then, when I went out there, that’s when they ran into me and then they approached me and stuff.

Taya Graham: What are we seeing in the video? What were the police trying to get you to do?

Chris Dixon: Oh, they were trying to allow me to give them consent to go into the building to search a building without my consent. It didn’t even belong to me. The building didn’t even belong to me, so I couldn’t give them consent to search something that doesn’t belong to me. So they thought just because I walked out of there, that I could let them back in. But it had a business door and a lock, it stays locked on the outside, but unlocked on the inside. And even if I did want to provide them a way to get in, I couldn’t anyway, because I didn’t have no access to that.

Taya Graham: How did the officers respond when you said, well, I literally can’t let you back in because I don’t have the keys. How did they respond to those facts?

Chris Dixon: Yeah, I told them that and they were getting pretty pissed off at me.

Stephen Janis: And the lying.

Chris Dixon: Yeah, thought that we were lying to them and stuff, and pretty much demanded me to allow them to go in. And I showed them, look, these are my keys… I even pulled my keys out of my pocket. I said, look, I have no key to get in. And the officer snatched the keys out of my hand to go and try to, yeah, let himself in.

Taya Graham: So the police said, things will go good for you if you cooperate. What did you take that to mean?

Chris Dixon: At that time, I wasn’t really educated on my constitutional rights and what I could and could not do, because in this small community, you do what the police tell you to do or you go to jail, pretty much. So I was uneducated. So yeah, I feel like now, since that I educated myself, and I went back, and the charges have been dropped, yeah. I see that they had violated my rights, and they really did violate me for really no reason.

Taya Graham: Did the police actually have a warrant to search, and why would they bother you if they did?

Chris Dixon: They didn’t have a warrant to actually search the place, they had a warrant for the individual. So they had to wait to get their warrant signed by a judge before they could enter into that premises. That’s why they kept me there, and they had illegally detained me. Because I kept on asking them, can I leave? Can I leave? They would not let me leave. I’m like, well, why are you still holding me? And then he said, well, now the issue has changed. If he’s in there… Which they already knew that he wasn’t in there already and they said, he’s in there. You’re going to go to jail for this and that. Which, I was still on probation at the time. So yeah, they had kind of a little control thing over me at that time.

Taya Graham: What were you charged with, and were you arrested?

Chris Dixon: I was arrested. They charged me with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer. Which, if you watch the video you could see that I was totally cooperative with them. You know what I mean? But I just did not allow them to go to the building, and I could not give them access to get into the building. They eventually blew the doors off the pawn shop, went in there, and they seen that he was not in there and they should have released me. Because the whole time they kept on telling me, well, if he’s not in there, you’re good to go. We’re not here for you. You’re going to be good to go. And at the end, they totally lied to me, and I wound up being in jail for 57 days.

Taya Graham: So how did this disrupt your life to be incarcerated for 57 days? How did this affect you emotionally, or even financially?

Chris Dixon: All the way around. My whole life. My whole life has been affected by this. We lived there. We worked for room and board and a little bit of money on the side to get the pawn shop going for the RV park. So when I got arrested, they wound up throwing my wife out. We lost everything.

Stephen Janis: And homeless on the street.

Chris Dixon: My wife became homeless on the streets. I was in jail. I had no way to… We totally lost our whole life right there. And we had to start all over from scratch when I got out.

Taya Graham: So what actually happened to the man that they were trying to serve the warrant on?

Chris Dixon: They found him in another residence behind the pawn shop. Not in the pawn shop, but at his own residence in an office where they initially tried to go find him in the first place. And the lady that was there that was working for him, that is also his girlfriend, that also had the bad charges on him at the time, she was the one right there in the office who did not allow the cops to come in either, until they finally got a search warrant and they searched the pawn shop first. And then, they went back into the back where the residence were, into a whole ‘nother trailer, and they searched the trailer and they found him in there.

Taya Graham: Do you feel that the officers were using the fact you were on parole to influence you or manipulate you? Why does the officer say, “I didn’t like the old Chris Dixon?” I feel like there was a lot going on there.

Chris Dixon: He kind of tried to lift me up, I guess. I feel like I was really, at that time being manipulated in the fact that he was just acting like he was my friend, just to try to get information out of me, or try to make it look like, oh yeah. You’re doing the right thing, this and that. And then at the end, turn around and put handcuffs on me and throw me in jail. After he said he was going to call my probation officer and let him know that he had positive contact with police, and try to really butter me up pretty much. And I was like, cool.

I’ve never had that before. When I was younger, yeah, I got in a lot of trouble here in town when I was younger, being wild and being a teenager, and just getting into trouble and stuff. I’ve paid for the mistakes. I paid my price to society for what I’ve done and everything, and now when I was trying to actually do right and change my life and do the right thing, and it just gets all shattered out, thrown out the window, over rights being violated.

Taya Graham: You worked hard to change your life. You paid your debt to society. Five years incarcerated. How hard is it to get out of the criminal justice system once you’re pulled in? It seems like you were finally getting back on track, and then you’re pulled in for a very superficial charge.

Chris Dixon: For me, I’ve been in and out, incarcerated, quite a bit, a lot of part of my life from my mistakes. And then also now, since I’ve been educated, I’ve seen a lot of times where I’ve been incarcerated where they actually have violated my constitutional rights. Because when you’re uneducated and you don’t know, they can keep you in that cycle and stuff. But once you educate yourself, and you go and pay your debt to society, and you start to just try to do right and get on the right track, they’re always going to look at you as that one person that… Hey, there’s a criminal. Hey, there’s a drug dealer, or hey, there’s that person.

They’re always going to have that label over your head, especially in a small community like this. And so they’re always going to be right there harassing you and trying to catch you on anything. They think you’re an easy target, and so they’re going to keep going after you. And that’s the cycle that is always right here in Artesia, New Mexico. The same cycle all the time. And it’s really hard to get out of that until you…

You just kind of pull yourself out of that environment. That’s the only way it’s going to be able to change where you’re not going to keep getting stuck in that cycle. Because every time I go to jail, it’s the same people in jail all the time, and it’s a revolving door. It’s the same people, same people. Violation, probation, anything they can get you on, especially after you’re off probation and stuff.

I’ve completed all my probation, parole and stuff, in jail and stuff and so now since I’m free, I have no more of that over my head. It makes it a lot easier, and knowing your rights make it a lot easier too so that way the cops just can’t come up to you and say, give me your ID. And trying to just be in a policing state, which this is not.

Taya Graham: So what is happening with the charges against you? What is your status?

Chris Dixon: I think they realized that they had messed up. Because they really have no evidence to stand on and if you look at the criminal complaint, it’s nothing but lies. You can count the lies in there compared to the body cam. You can see exactly where they lied at. They asked my wife if they could search the building. Well, my wife told them no, but in the criminal complaint, they said, yeah, she gave them consent. Well if she would’ve given consent, she would’ve had me open the door for them to come in. But no, she didn’t. So they let her move on down. So obviously they lied to manipulate the system to try to make an arrest.

Taya Graham: So why did you stand up for your rights? Having a record makes you vulnerable, and you know how hard the criminal justice system can come down on you, and you knew it could be used against you. Why did you stand up to them?

Chris Dixon: Well, after I got released and stuff, I just got tired of being bullied by the police all the time. Getting bullied, thinking that they have control over me. And then once I educated myself and I realized, hey, look, these guys actually work for us. They really don’t have that much authority over us until we break the law. Once we break the law, then that’s what gives them the authority over us. For them just to come and try to harass an innocent citizen, it’s not right. They need to be trained differently, and they really need to get their egos out of the way so they can do their job better.

Taya Graham: This case reveals an important truism about America’s law enforcement-industrial complex that is more profound than it seems on the surface. Once you are in the system, it never truly lets you go. Yes, it’s a stark example of how fixated the system is on keeping people in the grips of our carceral state. And yes, it is another tale of law enforcement overreach writ large.

There is something even more intriguing about Chris Dixon’s dilemma in the way the officer behaved. An aspect of the officer’s actions that need to be unpacked and better understood. That’s because what we saw in the beginning of the video is something that is often written off as cops simply behaving badly, but is actually an example of an extraordinary anti-democratic impulse that courses through the veins of our entire law enforcement body.

What do I mean? Well, it has to do with power and the inherent limitations on it, allegedly woven into the fabric of our democracy. The idea that our constitutional republic was created to prevent power from being wielded arbitrarily. That our laws and rights could not be annulled at the behest or the whims of an individual. That there were checks and balances designed to protect us all from any sort of arbitrary despotism. But what we have witnessed time and time again on this show is police officers chipping away at these rights through one bad incident after another.

In fact, we have seen over and over again how police seem to contravene the idea that power should never be arbitrary. In a sense, American policing, as it is currently constituted, espouses just the opposite. They are the purveyors of arbitrary power. And as we’ve witnessed over the course of the past few decades, the way these powers have been exercised has become more and more extreme.

But why does this matter? Who cares about a couple bad arrests, or if someone ends up in jail for a few weeks? Why does it matter if cops seem to thrive over overreach? Isn’t that just the reality of being a cop? Well, let me explain. I think the arbitrary expansion of police powers is an example of a phenomenon that is more corrosive than it seems on the surface. I think the reason cops have been given so much discretion to violate our rights is purposeful. It’s clear that the ability for officers to make up laws on the spot is a symptom of a broader disease that has infected our democracy.

Put simply, it is the full expression of latent fascist impulses that find their form imprinted on a badge. The culmination of all the forces of inequality and economic hardship that can only be maintained and preserved through arbitrary power. In a sense, it is the best tool in the toolkits of the elites who don’t like democracy or accountability, and must erode our rights, one unlawful order at a time, in order to get rid of it.

Just consider the war on drugs. The now 50 year cop-empowerment program that has led to more destruction and chaos than any other government policy I can think of. A recent study reveals just how much the idea had little to do with drugs, and more about suppressing rights and spreading the aforementioned latent fascism that is the topic of this show.

It was a study commission by the world renowned Johns Hopkins shortly after our city state’s attorney, Marilyn Mosby, stopped prosecuting drug possession arrests. The policy was met with stiff resistance from both the police department and police union officials. But Mosby said mass drug arrests were an ineffective policing strategy that led to unjust arrests and unnecessary incarceration. But most importantly, concluded that making drug arrests did little to make the city safer.

Well, it turns out, she was right. The study found that dropping hundreds of cases did not increase crime. In fact, of the 700 people spared prison due to the strategy, only seven reoffended, and the report also noted the lack of drug prosecution did not lead to more complaints from the public. In other words, corralling people and placing them in cages for the possession of a substance actually has nothing to do with public safety. What a surprise.

But think about the implications of this study on the horrifying war on drugs. Think about what it says about the billions of dollars spent and the millions of lives destroyed by the fascist policies fashioned at the behest of this so-called war. Think of the human cost, the families separated, the property seized, the rights annulled, all in the name of an unjust policy that made no one safer, but instead established poor communities and turned cops into super spreaders of viral fascism.

And just a side note, if the war on drugs was effective, would we be facing an epidemic of opioid overdose deaths? Last year, over 93,000 people died from drug overdoses. Does it sound like the war on drugs is working to you? It’s a startling revelation that starts with a single idea: That a person empowered with a badge can chew up our rights and spit them out in the name of a war on the people they purport to serve. That police officers are not just the arbitrators of laws, but inventors of them. A psychological suppression force equipped with the alarming power to criminalize space, seize our freedoms, and conscript our rights, at the behest of a war on substances.

It is a disturbing rebuke of the breathless embrace of drug war. Warrior cops and police heroics touted by politicians in the mainstream media. A startling experiment that proved the corrupt portrayals of poor communities as safe harbors for criminals and drugs is just a purely fictional myth created to sustain the onward march of unjust power, an assault no less on the very foundation of our democracy. It’s also the reason we will keep reporting on police and their use of arbitrary power, because your rights and ours are worth preserving.

I want to thank our guest Chris Dixon for joining us and for sharing his story with us. Thank you, Chris. And of course, I want to thank intrepid reporter Stephen Janis for his writing, research, and editing on this piece. Thank you, Stephen.

Stephen Janis: Thank you for having me, Taya. I appreciate it.

Taya Graham: And of course, I want to thank friend of the show, Noli Dee, for her support. Thanks, Noli D. And of course, a very special thank you to our patreons. We really appreciate you. And I want you watching to know that if you have any evidence of police misconduct or brutality, please share it with us and we might be able to investigate for you. Please reach out to us.

You can email us tips privately at par@therealnews.com and share your evidence of police misconduct. You can also message us at Police Accountability Report on Facebook or Instagram or @eyesonpolice on Twitter. And of course, you can always message me directly @tayasbaltimore on Twitter and Facebook. And please like and comment. You know I read your comments and appreciate them. And we do have a patron link pinned in the comments below if you feel inspired to donate. Please consider it. We don’t run ads or take corporate dollars, so anything you can spare is truly appreciated.

My name is Taya Graham, and I am your host of the Police Accountability Report. Please, be safe out there.