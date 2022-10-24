Chelsea Manning was imprisoned in 2010 after leaking 750,000 military documents to the website WikiLeaks. Chelsea’s revelations exposed heinous war crimes by the US military. While the perpetrators of the atrocities she exposed have never faced justice, Chelsea herself spent seven years behind bars, including several months in solitary confinement before her trial. README.txt is Chelsea’s first full-length memoir detailing what led her to speak out, and her experiences in prison. In an event organized by Baltimore worker cooperative bookstore Red Emma’s, Chelsea Manning joins Baltimore-based activist and independent journalist Ryan Harvey for a special discussion on her memoir.

Chelsea Elizabeth Manning is an American transparency activist, politician, and former US Army intelligence analyst. She lives in Brooklyn and works as a security consultant and expert in data science and machine learning.

Ryan Harvey is an activist, independent journalist, and musician based in Baltimore, MD, and the National Field Director for Public Citizen’s Global Trade Watch. He has worked extensively in support of active-duty military members and veterans organizing against the occupations of Iraq and Afghanistan, and has co-founded several organizations including the Riot-Folk Collective (2004), the anti-war Civilian-Soldier Alliance (2006), Firebrand Records (2015) and Rebel Lens (2017).

TRANSCRIPT

