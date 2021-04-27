Last week the country watched anxiously as Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd last May, was found guilty of third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and second-degree unintentional murder. While many breathed a sigh of relief that some modicum of justice had been achieved for Floyd and his family, we were reminded of the continuing inhumanity of the U.S. policing system as Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo, Ma’Khia Bryant, and others were killed by police during and immediately after the Chauvin trial. When coupled with the fact that so few police officers are ever convicted of violent crimes, this all serves as a sobering reminder that we have a long way to go to get to justice.

In this important, extended panel discussion on “The Marc Steiner Show,” we reflect on the Chauvin verdict, the state of police accountability in the U.S., and the cultural and political backlash that is already taking shape. Marc is joined by Kali Holloway, columnist for The Nation and The Daily Beast, and the director of the Make It Right Project, a new national campaign to take down Confederate monuments and tell the truth about history; Stephen Janis, co-host of the Police Accountability Report on TRNN and director of the new documentary “The Friendliest Town”; and Taya Graham, co-host of the Police Accountability Report, co-creator and producer of the “Truth and Reconciliation” podcast, and producer of “The Friendliest Town.”

Tune in for new episodes of The Marc Steiner Show every Tuesday on TRNN.