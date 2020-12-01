Neera Tanden? Rahm Emanuel? Here’s the deal, Jack: President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet picks and top candidates so far comprise a who’s who of neoliberal ghouls from the Obama and Clinton eras. We speak with political consultant Adriel Hampton and Jacobin staff writer Branko Marcetic about whether the battle lines have been drawn between progressives and establishment Dems.

Kim Brown

Kim Brown has been covering national and international politics for over 10 years and has been a sought-after voice on issues on race and culture.