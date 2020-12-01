Neera Tanden? Rahm Emanuel? Here’s the deal, Jack: President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet picks and top candidates so far comprise a who’s who of neoliberal ghouls from the Obama and Clinton eras. We speak with political consultant Adriel Hampton and Jacobin staff writer Branko Marcetic about whether the battle lines have been drawn between progressives and establishment Dems.
Cabinet of the living dead
Biden’s cabinet picks so far read like a murderers' row of detested Clintonites, Obamaites, and neoliberal zombies. Is anyone surprised?