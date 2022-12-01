This is NOT a drill! Rock legend and activist Roger Waters will match the NEXT $25,000 you donate to The Real News, dollar-for-dollar. Don’t miss your chance.
Is YOUR future worth fighting for? We think so. But your support of The Real News is critical to telling the stories of the movements leading those struggles. To help ensure our independence, we must raise $150,000 by MIDNIGHT 12/31.
Biden and Congressional Dems partner with GOP and corporate media to discipline railroad workers
Beleaguered workers on the nation’s freight railroads have been fighting for a contract for three years and were prepared to strike in December, but Biden and Congress just pulled the rug out from under them.
US President Joe Biden speaks about the railway labor agreement in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, September 15, 2022. Photo by Mandel Ngan NGAN / AFP via Getty Images.
In this “News Brief” episode of the acclaimed media criticism podcast Citations Needed, hosts Nima Shirazi and Adam Johnson speak with TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez and TRNN Associate Editor Mel Buer about the crisis in the US freight rail industry and the media campaign to obscure President Biden and Congressional Dems selling out rail workers. This episode was published by Citations Needed on Wednesday, Nov 30; with permission from the show hosts and producers, we are republishing it on the TRNN podcast feed and website for our audience.
Citations Needed production team: Florence Barrau-Adams, Senior Producer Julianne Tveten, Producer Trendel Lightburn, Editor Grandaddy, Music
Transcript
The transcript of this story is in progress and will be made available as soon as possible.
Maximillian Alvarez
Editor-in-Chief
Ten years ago, I was working 12-hour days as a warehouse temp in Southern California while my family, like millions of others, struggled to stay afloat in the wake of the Great Recession. Eventually, we lost everything, including the house I grew up in. It was in the years that followed, when hope seemed irrevocably lost and help from above seemed impossibly absent, that I realized the life-saving importance of everyday workers coming together, sharing our stories, showing our scars, and reminding one another that we are not alone. Since then, from starting the podcast Working People—where I interview workers about their lives, jobs, dreams, and struggles—to working as Associate Editor at the Chronicle Review and now as Editor-in-Chief at The Real News Network, I have dedicated my life to lifting up the voices and honoring the humanity of our fellow workers.
Mel Buer is an independent researcher, educator, and freelance movement journalist based in Omaha, Nebraska. She previously reported on local protests and movements during the 2020 uprising and is researching and writing a book on radical media for Or Books. Follow her on Twitter.