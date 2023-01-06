

Belgium’s largest unions took to the streets of Brussels on Dec. 16th to demand higher wages, a cap on energy prices, and more bargaining power. This strike came on the wave of other labor actions in Belgium, including a national strike and a three-day rail strike. Organizers say that workers’ real wages are being diminished by runaway inflation driven by rapid increases in the costs of energy due to the war in Ukraine.

Director, Camera, Editing: Brandon Jourdan

