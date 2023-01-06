Belgian trade unions strike against energy costs and inflation from Ukraine war


Belgium’s largest unions took to the streets of Brussels on Dec. 16th to demand higher wages, a cap on energy prices, and more bargaining power. This strike came on the wave of other labor actions in Belgium, including a national strike and a three-day rail strike. Organizers say that workers’ real wages are being diminished by runaway inflation driven by rapid increases in the costs of energy due to the war in Ukraine.

Director, Camera, Editing: Brandon Jourdan

Brandon Jourdan

Brandon Jourdan is an independent filmmaker, journalist, and writer. Jourdan has contributed to the NY Times, CNN, Arte, Reuters, Babelgum, Deep Dish TV, Democracy Now!, the Independent Media Center, Now with Bill Moyers, Foreign Exchange, and Free Speech Television. He co-founded the Global Uprisings film series, producing over 20 short documentary films covering the large-scale uprisings, occupations, protests and revolutions in Egypt, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain, Greece, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Turkey and the United States. His films have played in various international film festivals and exhibitions including the 2006 Whitney Biennial: Day For Night, the Museum of Modern Art, the Denver International Film Festival, the Aljazeera International Film Festival, the Contemporary Art Meeting Point in Athens, the Centre Pompidou in Paris, and the Centre de Cultura Contemporània de Barcelona.