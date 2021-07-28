  • Segment 1 with Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis: 00:00-19:30
  • Segment 2 with Bill Fletcher Jr.: 19:30-47:02

From the systematic assault on voting rights to the devastating impacts of climate change and extreme wealth inequality, the political challenges we face today are as dire as they are numerous. And yet, while many of the solutions proposed by progressives are broadly popular, this has not translated to substantive policy changes—quite the opposite, in fact. On the second segment of this week’s episode of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc welcomes back veteran activist, organizer, author, and TRNN contributor Bill Fletcher Jr. to discuss the concrete steps leftist and progressive groups around the US can take to coordinate their respective struggles and build significant political power. Bill Fletcher Jr. has been an activist since his teen years and previously served as a senior staff person in the national AFL-CIO; he is the former president of TransAfrica Forum, a senior scholar with the Institute for Policy Studies, and the author of numerous works of fiction and non-fiction, including ‘They’re Bankrupting Us!’ And 20 Other Myths about Unions and The Man Who Fell from the Sky

In the first segment of this week’s episode, Marc speaks with Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign and director of the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights, and Social Justice, about the PPC’s fight to defend and expand voting rights in the US. 

Marc Steiner

Host, The Marc Steiner Show

Marc Steiner is the host of "The Marc Steiner Show" on TRNN. He is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who has spent his life working on social justice issues. He walked his first picket line at age 13, and at age 16 became the youngest person in Maryland arrested at a civil rights protest during the Freedom Rides through Cambridge. As part of the Poor People’s Campaign in 1968, Marc helped organize poor white communities with the Young Patriots, the white Appalachian counterpart to the Black Panthers. Early in his career he counseled at-risk youth in therapeutic settings and founded a theater program in the Maryland State prison system. He also taught theater for 10 years at the Baltimore School for the Arts. From 1993-2018 Marc's signature “Marc Steiner Show” aired on Baltimore’s public radio airwaves, both WYPR—which Marc co-founded—and Morgan State University’s WEAA.
 
