Segment 1 with Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis: 00:00-19:30

Segment 2 with Bill Fletcher Jr.: 19:30-47:02

From the systematic assault on voting rights to the devastating impacts of climate change and extreme wealth inequality, the political challenges we face today are as dire as they are numerous. And yet, while many of the solutions proposed by progressives are broadly popular, this has not translated to substantive policy changes—quite the opposite, in fact. On the second segment of this week’s episode of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc welcomes back veteran activist, organizer, author, and TRNN contributor Bill Fletcher Jr. to discuss the concrete steps leftist and progressive groups around the US can take to coordinate their respective struggles and build significant political power. Bill Fletcher Jr. has been an activist since his teen years and previously served as a senior staff person in the national AFL-CIO; he is the former president of TransAfrica Forum, a senior scholar with the Institute for Policy Studies, and the author of numerous works of fiction and non-fiction, including ‘They’re Bankrupting Us!’ And 20 Other Myths about Unions and The Man Who Fell from the Sky.

In the first segment of this week’s episode, Marc speaks with Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign and director of the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights, and Social Justice, about the PPC’s fight to defend and expand voting rights in the US.

Tune in for new episodes of The Marc Steiner Show every Tuesday on TRNN.