Segment 1 with Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis: 00:00-19:30

Segment 2 with Bill Fletcher Jr.: 19:30-47:02

“Between January 1 and July 14, 2021, at least 18 states enacted 30 laws that restrict access to the vote,” according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Hundreds of other bills with provisions aimed at restricting voting rights and access have been introduced in 49 other states. Combatting the relentless, top-down assault on our basic democratic rights is one of the most urgent political causes of our day, and organizers with the Poor People’s Campaign are mobilizing people and marching in states around the country. In our first segment for this week’s episode of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc speaks with Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign and director of the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights, and Social Justice, about these marches and the fight ahead.

Then, in our second segment, Marc talks with veteran activist and author Bill Fletcher Jr. about the rise of the political right and the American marriage of white supremacy and class war.

