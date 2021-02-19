On the eve of the 56th anniversary of his assassination, we honor Malcolm X’s life and legacy. In this 2015 documentary, produced by The Real News Network, TRNN Executive Producer Eddie Conway, Angela Davis, Danny Glover, and other voices for justice reflect on Malcolm’s contributions to the global struggle for liberation—a struggle that continues to this day.
And then there was X: Malcolm’s life and legacy
Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, marks the 56th anniversary of the assassination of freedom fighter Malcolm X. To honor Malcolm’s life and legacy, we revisit this powerful 2015 documentary, “X: Malcolm’s Final Years,” produced by The Real News Network.