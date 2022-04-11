Greetings Friends and Comrades,

We write to you today to ask for your prayers and support for our beloved Marshall “Eddie” Conway, who has fallen ill over the past few weeks. Eddie is currently hospitalized and will need long term care and support for his healing and recovery.

We are reaching out to the vast community of folks who love Eddie to ask that you to send prayers for his swift and total recovery. We know Eddie will pull through this as he has with many other challenges in his life thanks to the ancestors, family and community.

We ask that you please respect his immediate family’s need for space at this time to tend to Eddie’s care. Please reach out to Erica Woodland at ewoodland@gmail.com if you have questions or additional offerings of support.

All Power To The People!