Date:
Saturday, February 25th

Viewing and service

Location:
Homewood Friends Meeting House
3107 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218

Time:
Viewing Noon to 1pm, Service 1pm to 3pm

Repast to follow at The Real News

Location:
235 Holliday Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

Time:
3:30pm to 7:30pm

Please RSVP using this form. Parking at both locations may be limited, please see below for parking guidance. Masks are strongly suggested for both the service and repast. The service will be live streamed via The Real News, following the viewing.

Parking guidance

Parking options for Homewood Friends Meeting House

Location: 3107 North Charles Street, Baltimore MD 21218 

Street Parking

-or-

SP+ Parking 
3271 N Lovegrove St, Baltimore, MD 21218

Located within a 5-min walk
Estimated Cost: $10-20

Parking Options for The Real News

Location: 235 Holliday Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

Street Parking

-or-

Parking lot at 315 Guilford Street, 2-3 minute walk

Parking garage at 148 N Gay Street, 5 minute walk