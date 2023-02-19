Date:
Saturday, February 25th
Viewing and service
Location:
Homewood Friends Meeting House
3107 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Time:
Viewing Noon to 1pm, Service 1pm to 3pm
Repast to follow at The Real News
Location:
235 Holliday Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Time:
3:30pm to 7:30pm
Please RSVP using this form. Parking at both locations may be limited, please see below for parking guidance. Masks are strongly suggested for both the service and repast. The service will be live streamed via The Real News, following the viewing.
Parking guidance
Parking options for Homewood Friends Meeting House
Location: 3107 North Charles Street, Baltimore MD 21218
Street Parking
-or-
SP+ Parking
3271 N Lovegrove St, Baltimore, MD 21218
Located within a 5-min walk
Estimated Cost: $10-20
Parking Options for The Real News
Location: 235 Holliday Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Street Parking
-or-
Parking lot at 315 Guilford Street, 2-3 minute walk
Parking garage at 148 N Gay Street, 5 minute walk