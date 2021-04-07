Security personnel and people react during an attack on Aden airport moments after a plane landed carrying a newly formed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen, in Aden, Yemen December 30, 2020. Fawaz Salman/REUTERS
Yemeni-Americans with the group Liberate Yemen launched a hunger strike on March 29 to demand an end to the Saudi-led and U.S.-backed blockade of Yemen. Considered the worst humanitarian crisis taking place in the world today, the U.N. says millions face starvation and 400,000 children could die if conditions are not improved. President Biden has announced an end to aid for the Saudi offensive, but hunger striker Iman Saleh says the U.S. must end all military aid to the Saudis.
