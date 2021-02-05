With a new Democratic administration in place and so many union contracts about to expire, 2021 could be a major turning point in the labor movement. In the first segment of this week’s “Marc Steiner Show,” Marc is joined by longtime union organizer and Boston’s SEIU Local 888 Chief of Staff Rand Wilson to discuss how labor can seize the moment and turn this year into a year of mass solidarity.

Then, we take a look at the latest shakeup on Wall Street. Between r/wallstreetbets, short selling, and a lot of GameStop stock, last week was certainly an interesting one on the stock market, but who are the real winners and losers here? And what does the #GameStonks saga reveal about the nature of the stock market and the function it actually serves in our society? For this segment, Marc is joined by investigative journalist Arun Gupta, whose work has been featured in outlets like the Washington Post, The Intercept, The Nation, Raw Story, The Guardian, and Jacobin; and Bill Black, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas, white-collar criminologist and former financial regulator, and author of the book “The Best Way to Rob a Bank Is to Own One.”

