A Saturday Night Live joke about Israel’s vaccine apartheid sparked outrage from some ardent supporters of the Israeli government, but the controversy speaks to larger threats to free speech in the digital age, especially when it comes to criticisms of Zionism. At this very moment, tech giant Facebook is considering whether or not to respond to calls to ban the term “Zionist” as anti-Semitic hate speech.

TRNN’s Jaisal Noor speaks with Jewish Voice For Peace’s Rabbi Alissa Wise about the “Facebook, We Need to Talk” campaign and the long history of tech companies censoring the voices of Palestinians who are resisting military occupation.