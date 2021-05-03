In this important episode, we interview worker-organizers with the Federation of General Workers Myanmar about the brutal military coup that has been unfolding in their country since Feb. 1 of this year, and we talk about working people’s brave and dangerous efforts to stand up and fight back.
- Vox Staff, Vox, “What is happening in Myanmar?“
- AP News, “Myanmar Still Mired in Violence 2 Months after Military Coup“
- The Socialist, “Myanmar coup – For a Workers-Led Struggle for Democracy and Socialism!“
- Marlise Simons and Hannah Beech, New York Times, “Aung San Suu Kyi Defends Myanmar Against Rohingya Genocide Accusations“
- Rachel Treisman, NPR, “Coup Caught On Camera: Myanmar Woman Goes Viral For Dance Video With Surreal Backdrop“
- Support Workers In Myanmar Under Attack
Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemusicarchive.org)
- Jules Taylor, “Working People Theme Song”
- Breath Before the Plunge, “End of All things”