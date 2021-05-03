In this important episode, we interview worker-organizers with the Federation of General Workers Myanmar about the brutal military coup that has been unfolding in their country since Feb. 1 of this year, and we talk about working people’s brave and dangerous efforts to stand up and fight back.


