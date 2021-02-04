The COVID-19 pandemic has been disastrous for workers and small businesses alike. As reopening plans pit employee safety against economic viability for struggling businesses, can the worker co-op model provide a pathway for a just economic recovery? As part of his ongoing TRNN coverage on worker co-ops around the U.S., supported by the Solutions Journalism Network, Jaisal Noor investigates how Baltimore pizzeria Joe Squared is embracing worker ownership—and succeeding.
Jaisal Noor
General Assignment Reporter
Jaisal is a host, producer, and reporter for TRNN. With his expertise in education policy and systemic inequity, he focuses on Baltimore, Maryland. He mainly grew up in the Baltimore area and studied modern history at the University of Maryland, College Park. Before joining TRNN, he contributed print, radio, and TV reports to Free Speech Radio News, Democracy Now! and The Indypendent.
Jaisal's mother has taught in the Baltimore City Public School system for the past 25 years.More by Jaisal Noor