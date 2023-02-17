Shakespeare and the politics of the 21st Century | The Chris Hedges Report

Shakespeare’s works concerned far more than matters of love and betrayal, pointy hats or men in tights. From musings on the nature of autocracy and corruption to a disdain for anarchy and disorder, the Bard’s works have long contained a significant political current that spoke to the matters of his times and still find resonance today. David Herskovits, the founder and artistic director of Target Margin Theatre, and the actor Eunice Wong join The Chris Hedges Report to discuss the works of Shakespeare and what they might still teach us about navigating the storm of slings and arrows of our 21st Century. You can find tickets and more information about their play, ‘Pericles’ at targetmargin.org.

Studio: Adam Coley, Dwayne Gladden
Audio Post-Production: Tommy Harron
Video Post-Production: Chris Arnone
Footage: Evan Macaluso

Chris Hedges

Chris Hedges is a Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist who was a foreign correspondent for 15 years for The New York Times, where he served as the Middle East bureau chief and Balkan bureau chief for the paper. He previously worked overseas for The Dallas Morning News, The Christian Science Monitor, and NPR. He is the host of show The Chris Hedges Report.