Shakespeare’s works concerned far more than matters of love and betrayal, pointy hats or men in tights. From musings on the nature of autocracy and corruption to a disdain for anarchy and disorder, the Bard’s works have long contained a significant political current that spoke to the matters of his times and still find resonance today. David Herskovits, the founder and artistic director of Target Margin Theatre, and the actor Eunice Wong join The Chris Hedges Report to discuss the works of Shakespeare and what they might still teach us about navigating the storm of slings and arrows of our 21st Century. You can find tickets and more information about their play, ‘Pericles’ at targetmargin.org.

Studio: Adam Coley, Dwayne Gladden

Audio Post-Production: Tommy Harron

Video Post-Production: Chris Arnone

Footage: Evan Macaluso

Transcript

The transcript of this story is in progress and will be made available as soon as possible.