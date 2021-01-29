In the first segment of this week’s “Marc Steiner Show,” we discuss what changes we should and shouldn’t expect in U.S. policy toward Palestine and Israel in the Biden era. For this segment, Marc is joined by James Zogby, founder and president of the Arab American Institute, managing director of Zogby Research Services, former member of the Democratic National Committee, and author of “Arab Voices: What They Are Saying to Us, and Why It Matters”; and Phyllis Bennis, director of the New Internationalism Project at the Institute for Policy Studies, founding member of the U.S. Campaign to End the Israeli Occupation, national board member of Jewish Voice for Peace, and author of numerous books, including “Love Wins: Palestinian Perseverance Behind Walls.”

In the second segment of this week’s “Marc Steiner Show,” we talk to some of the student organizers who are leading the grassroots effort to force the University of Florida to unequivocally end its use of unpaid prison labor. For this segment, Marc is joined by University of Florida undergraduates Jerry Jerome and Ava Kaplan (who is also a member of Dream Defenders), as well as Will Boose, a UF alumnus and member of the Coalition to Abolish Prison Slavery.

