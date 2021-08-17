Scenes of panic and chaos in the capital city of Kabul have played on repeat around the world as the withdrawal of US troops in Afghanistan has precipitated the swift fall of the government and the Taliban’s takeover of the country. With much fear, anger, and uncertainty throughout the country, it is an open question what the future will hold for Afghans under Taliban rule in the wake of the devastation wrought by the US and its allies over the 20th and 21st centuries. This week on The Marc Steiner Show, we begin a crucial and urgent series of conversations about the US war in Afghanistan, the world-historical failure of the “War on Terror,” and the future of the Afghan people.

On Aug. 9, 2021, with the Taliban’s takeover just days away, Marc spoke with journalist Ali M. Latifi from Kabul about the scene in the city and the Kafka-esque nightmare facing Afghan citizens trying to find refuge in the US or elsewhere. Then, on Aug. 16, after the Taliban had taken Kabul and announced the dawn of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Marc spoke with Latifi again about the events of the past week and why he is not trying to flee his country. In this segment of The Marc Steiner Show, we feature both of these important interviews in chronological order. Ali M. Latifi is an online journalist with Al Jazeera English based in Kabul, reporting on Afghanistan, migration, and refugee issues.

