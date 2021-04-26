In this unearthed, pre-pandemic recording of “Working People,” we talk to filmmaker Dominique Rémy about her important full-length documentary project, which investigates the shockingly high maternal morbidity and mortality rates in Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities in the U.S.

  • Jules Taylor, “Working People Theme Song”
  • Evie Sands, “Shine for Me”

