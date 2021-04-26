In this unearthed, pre-pandemic recording of “Working People,” we talk to filmmaker Dominique Rémy about her important full-length documentary project, which investigates the shockingly high maternal morbidity and mortality rates in Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities in the U.S.
Additional links/info below…
- Dominique’s Twitter page
- Canary Film Project Twitter page
- Maternal Mortality Documentary Film Fund
- Linda Villarosa, New York Times, “Why America’s Black Mothers and Babies Are in a Life-or-Death Crisis“
- Amy Roeder, Harvard Public Health, “America Is Failing Its Black Mothers“
- Elizabeth Chuck, NBC News, “The U.S. Finally Has Better Maternal Mortality Data. Black Mothers Still Fare the Worst“
- Katy B. Kozhimannil, JAMA Health Forum, “Indigenous Maternal Health—A Crisis Demanding Attention“
- Elizabeth Chuck & Haimy Assefa, NBC News, “She Hoped to Shine a Light on Maternal Mortality Among Native Americans. Instead, She Became a Statistic of It“
Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemusicarchive.org)
- Jules Taylor, “Working People Theme Song”
- Evie Sands, “Shine for Me”