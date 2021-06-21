We will be back to our regular Working People schedule next week. Until then, to tide listeners over, and to celebrate his book recently receiving Honorable Mention for the Merle Curti Intellectual History Award, we’re unlocking our bonus episode conversation with historian Nate Holdren. We talk with Nate about his latest book, Injury Impoverished: Workplace Accidents, Capitalism, and Law in the Progressive Era, and about what exactly people lose when they are injured at work. (C/W: some descriptions of workplace injuries.) 

