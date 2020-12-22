We already knew Congress’s priorities are bailing out corporations and serving the rich, but this latest COVID-19 relief package is beyond laughable.

It is abundantly clear: The calvary is not coming; we are on our own. So, with need running high, mutual aid organizers are taking it upon themselves to address food scarcity, housing, and jail support in their communities. We speak with Zoe Grieder from Tacoma Mutual Aid Collective, Nitish Pahwa from Crown Heights Mutual Aid, and a member of Good Trouble Cooperative.