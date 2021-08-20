Nearly twenty years after the beginning of the US War in Afghanistan, tens of thousands of lives have been lost, trillions of dollars have been spent, and the Taliban has taken control of the country. What was it all for? Will the US public do anything to disrupt the violent machine of permanent war, care for the veterans whose lives have been forever changed, or atone for the devastation wrought in our name on the people of Afghanistan? This week on The Marc Steiner Show, we continue our crucial and urgent series of conversations about the US War in Afghanistan, the world-historical failure of the “War on Terror,” and the future of the Afghan people.

On Aug. 9, 2021, with the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan underway and the Taliban’s takeover just days away, Marc spoke with US veteran Matthew Hoh about the catastrophic scene the world was watching unfold. Then, on Aug. 19th, after the Taliban had taken Kabul and announced the dawn of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Marc spoke with Hoh again about the events of the past week and about the true scope of America’s failure in the region, which goes back over 40 years. Matthew Hoh is a disabled Marine combat veteran, senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, and member of the Eisenhower Media Initiative.



Tune in for new segments of The Marc Steiner Show every Tuesday and Friday on TRNN.