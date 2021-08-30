On Aug. 15, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a snap election, which is set to take place later next month on Sept. 20. According to Trudeau, the rationale behind this move is to secure a new mandate for his Liberal government’s pandemic recovery plan, but many fear he’s taking a big political risk that could backfire. Early polls already show that the race is tighter than Trudeau and the Liberal party would have liked.

This week on the TRNN podcast, Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez and Dimitri Lascaris break down what’s happening, what the possible outcomes are, and what implications this election could have for working people and progressives in Canada. Lascaris is a lawyer, journalist, and activist, and was a candidate in the last federal Green Party leadership race in Canada, finishing second with just over 10,000 votes. He is also a longtime contributor and current board member at The Real News.