When faced with unlawful intimidation and interrogation from management at Trader Joe’s, Alex P. and his coworkers stood together and stood up for their rights in the workplace, eventually securing a crucial victory with the National Labor Relations Board. In this deep and wide-ranging conversation, we talk with Alex about his life and work—and so much more. We talk about growing up with strict immigrant parents, graduating from college into a global recession, and the imprints our past jobs leave on us. We talk about the winding road that led Alex to his current job at Trader Joe’s, and we discuss the events at Alex’s store that pushed him to file a complaint with the NLRB and secure a settlement from the company.﻿﻿

