We hosted a Working People live show at The Real News Network studio in Baltimore on May 18. In this panel discussion, co-hosted by Max and Baltimore writer and editor Rebekah Kirkman, we speak with a diverse panel of worker-organizers from around the city about their respective struggles to unionize their workplaces, what being in a union means to them and their coworkers, and what all of us can do to support one another and grow the labor movement in our town. Panelists include: Dever Cunningham, MOM’s Workers United (Teamsters); Martin Yepes, Teachers & Researchers United (United Electrical Workers) at Johns Hopkins University; Leila Grothe, Baltimore Museum of Art Union (AFSCME); Andre Elkridge, UNITE HERE Local 7; Rachel Leeds, Walters Workers United Museum of Art.
- Watch the video version of this live show
- Rebekah’s website and Twitter page
- Mom’s Workers United Twitter page
- Teachers & Researchers United website, Facebook page, Twitter page, and Instagram
- Baltimore Museum of Art Union Facebook page, Twitter page, and Instagram
- UNITE HERE Local 7 website, Facebook page, and Twitter page
- Walters Workers United website, Facebook page, Twitter page, and Instagram
- Rebekah Kirkman, The Real News Network, “Walters Art Museum Sends Public Labor Day Email Criticizing Staff for Not Nnionizing Quickly, Yet Refuses to Recognize Union“
- Rebekah Kirkman, The Real News Network,”MOM’s Organic Market Workers Vote to Unionize Baltimore-Area Store“
- Maximillian Alvarez, The Real News Network, “Baltimore Museum Workers Are Fighting for a ‘Wall-to-Wall’ Union“
- Maximillian Alvarez, The Real News Network, “Now or Never: Grad Student-Workers at Johns Hopkins Mobilize Ahead of Union Election“
- Maximillian Alvarez, The Real News Network, “Workers at Maryland’s First Unionized Starbucks Describe Their Fight for Workplace Democracy“
- Maximillian Alvarez, The Real News Network, “Baltimore’s Enoch Pratt Free Library Workers Move to Unionize“
- Jaisal Noor, The Real News Network, “Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel Workers Say Managers Pocket Half Their Tips“
