In the video version of this week’s urgent episode of “The Marc Steiner Show,” we bring you firsthand reports of the unfolding catastrophes in India and Brazil from guests who are living through them right now. We discuss the devastation on the ground and how it is the result of a deadly combination of vaccine hoarding and capitalist greed in the global North as well as right-wing governments that have failed to take adequate measures to protect their people. Marc is joined by journalist and activist Ansab Amir, who is based in Aligarh, India, and multimedia journalist, radio reporter, documentary filmmaker, and Real News contributor Mike Fox, who is based in Florianópolis, Brazil.

