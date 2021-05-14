The utterly horrifying and depressingly preventable COVID crises in India and Brazil
Young people in India are scrambling to find oxygen supplies for dying neighbors and relatives while poor and Black communities in Brazil suffer the worst of a COVID surge. It didn’t have to be this way.
Mural 'Coexistencia - Memorial da Fé for all victims of Covid-19', by Brazilian graffiti artist Eduardo Kobra. The mural depicts children of different religions wearing protective face masks. Cris Faga/NurPhoto via Getty Images
In the video version of this week’s urgent episode of “The Marc Steiner Show,” we bring you firsthand reports of the unfolding catastrophes in India and Brazil from guests who are living through them right now. We discuss the devastation on the ground and how it is the result of a deadly combination of vaccine hoarding and capitalist greed in the global North as well as right-wing governments that have failed to take adequate measures to protect their people. Marc is joined by journalist and activist Ansab Amir, who is based in Aligarh, India, and multimedia journalist, radio reporter, documentary filmmaker, and Real News contributor Mike Fox, who is based in Florianópolis, Brazil.
