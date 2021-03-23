In this episode of “Rattling the Bars,” we get an inside and outside view of the ongoing, slow-moving disaster happening in Maryland prisons, which have failed to adequately protect inmates, guards, and the surrounding communities from COVID-19. TRNN Executive Producer Eddie Conway speaks with Pamela Sessoms, whose incarcerated fiancé contracted COVID inside a Maryland prison, and Marc Schindler, the Executive Director of the Justice Policy Institute, a national research and policy organization with expertise in criminal justice issues.
Eddie Conway
Executive Producer
Eddie Conway is an Executive Producer of The Real News Network. He is the host of the TRNN show Rattling the Bars. He is Chairman of the Board of Ida B's Restaurant, and the author of two books: Marshall Law: The Life & Times of a Baltimore Black Panther and The Greatest Threat: The Black Panther Party and COINTELPRO. A former member of the Black Panther Party, Eddie Conway is an internationally known political prisoner for over 43 years, a long time prisoners' rights organizer in Maryland, the co-founder of the Friend of a Friend mentoring program, and the President of Tubman House Inc. of Baltimore. He is a national and international speaker and has several degrees.