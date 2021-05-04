It’s been four months since supporters of Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building in early January in a thwarted attempt to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. While many in the Republican and Democratic political establishment hoped to move on from the failed Trumpist insurrection by characterizing it as an unrepeatable anomaly, the fact of the matter is the widespread, coordinated efforts by the right to undermine democracy continue unabated. From the grassroots to the halls of legislative power, what will it take to beat back the anti-democracy onslaught, and how can we fight to expand democracy in our society?

In this episode of “The Marc Steiner Show,” Marc and his guests examine the state of democracy in the U.S. and the intertwined fights for expanded voting rights and police accountability. In the first segment, we’re joined by Congressman Jamie Raskin, U.S. Representative for Maryland’s 8th congressional district, to discuss the great political divide in the U.S. and the uphill battle to expand our democratic rights. Then, in our recurring monthly segment where we talk with authors from Jacobin magazine, Marc talks with Jacobin staff writer Luke Savage about his article examining recently leaked audio of Republican plutocrats plotting to kill the push to expand voting rights.

