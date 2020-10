Burn It Down with Kim Brown – airing live on 10/23/2020. As YouTube restricts embedding for new channels, please click over to the YouTube link below.

Trump and Biden traded blows over each other’s character, and what they would do for the country. Our panel discusses the final 2020 presidential debate, along with the recent developments in the fight against voter suppression.