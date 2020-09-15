Please help us make real news!

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Stir Crazy! Episode 88: Today we are joined by TRNN climate reporter Aman Azhar, TRNN managing editor Lisa Snowden-McCray, and climate and housing organizer Rachel Eve Stein. Hosted by Kim Brown.

Kim Brown

Kim Brown has been covering national and international politics for over 10 years and has been a sought-after voice on issues on race and culture.