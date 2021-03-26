Americans are currently buried under a staggering $1.7 trillion in student debt, and many see no way out. This is why the Debt Collective, a debtor’s union, has organized the Biden Jubilee 100, a debt strike carried out by 100 people—one for each of Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office. In the first segment of this week’s “Marc Steiner Show,” we talk with Umme Hoque, Organizing Director of the Debt Collective, about the fight to cancel all student loan debt. Then, Marc is joined by Dr. Stephanie DeGooyer, a residential Burkhardt Fellow at UCLA and an incoming assistant professor of English at UNC-Chapel Hill, and Srinivas Murthy, M.D., a clinical care specialist in British Columbia and researcher at the BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute, to discuss why the global response to COVID-19 has paled in comparison to past, internationally coordinated efforts to eradicate polio and smallpox.

