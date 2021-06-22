Voters in Georgia stunned the nation in 2020 by delivering key presidential and Senate victories for Democrats. In response, Republicans have launched a renewed assault on voting rights that, critics argue, directly targets traditionally non-Republican voters and will be especially detrimental to Black, Brown, and working-class people. Among other provisions, Georgia Senate Bill 202 (the Election Integrity Act of 2021), imposes stricter voter identification requirements and makes it even more difficult to secure and submit absentee ballots. In this week’s first segment of The Marc Steiner Show, we continue our ongoing investigation into the battle over voting rights in the US by talking with State Rep. Renitta Shannon (District 84) from the Georgia House of Representatives about this blatant attack on democracy and how we can fight back.

Then, in our recurring monthly segment featuring writers for Jacobin magazine, Marc talks with Suyapa Portillo Villeda and Miguel Tinker Salas about Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent trip to Mexico and Guatemala. Having vowed to address the “root causes” of Central American migration, Harris did everything but on her trip, and instead delivered a particularly callous message to would-be migrants: “Do not come” to the US. Miguel Tinker Salas is the Leslie Farmer Professor of Latin American Studies and Professor of History and Chicana/o Latina/o Studies at Pomona College and the author of Venezuela: What Everyone Needs to Know and The Enduring Legacy: Oil, Culture, and Society in Venezuela; Suyapa Portillo Villeda is associate professor of Chicano/a Latino/a Transnational Studies at Pitzer College and author of Roots of Resistance: A Story of Gender, Race, and Labor on the North Coast of Honduras.

Tune in for new episodes of The Marc Steiner Show every Tuesday on TRNN.