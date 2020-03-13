U.S. COVID-19 Outbreak: ‘We’re At the Beginning’

March 13, 2020

Lack of tests and testing facilities has the United States playing a dangerous game of catch up

Lack of tests and testing facilities has the United States playing a dangerous game of catch up

DENVER, CO - MARCH 12: A sign directing people to Colorado's first drive-up COVID-19 testing center sits on a police car outside the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on March 12, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The testing center is free and available to anyone who has a note from a doctor confirming they meet the criteria to be tested for the virus. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Transcript Not Available

Related Bios

Kim Brown

Contributors

Director/Video Editor:
Audio Engineer:
Chase Producer:

Related Stories

Sanders vs. Biden on the Coronavirus Pandemic

March 13, 2020

Trump Causes More Coronavirus Confusion

March 12, 2020

Stock Market Gyrations Signal Serious Trouble Ahead

March 12, 2020

Air Quality over China Improves After Coronavirus Quarantine

March 12, 2020

Mississippi Prisons Claim 25 Lives in 3 Months

March 11, 2020

Obama Laid the Foundation for Trump’s Attack on Bedrock Environmental Law

March 6, 2020

California Agrees to Pay $53 Million for Neglecting Black and Brown Students

March 3, 2020

Bloomberg Banks on Black Political Elites Selling Out

February 28, 2020

Study: Methane Emissions from Fossil Fuels Vastly Underestimated

February 28, 2020

A Racist Voter ID Law Targeting Native Americans Just Lost its Punch

February 26, 2020