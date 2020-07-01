This is Not a Drill: LIVE, July 1st

July 1, 2020

What lessons does the long arc of Black political struggle bring to bear on the Bernie Sanders movement? In this moment of Black-led uprising, the shortcomings of the campaign are stark. And yet, Bernie's campaign popularized socialism and organized tens of thousands of people, many of whom are still in motion. What are the real lessons we should learn from the Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign? What lessons can be learned by examining the history and trajectory of Black political struggle? How has the terrain been fundamentally changed by the summer uprisings, and what impact will it have on the November elections? In this OrgUp exclusive, hosts Adam Gold and Rishi Awatramani tackle these difficult questions and more with Bill Fletcher Jr., Alicia Garza, Claire Sandberg, and Marcus Ferrell.

What lessons does the long arc of Black political struggle bring to bear on the Bernie Sanders movement? In this moment of Black-led uprising, the shortcomings of the campaign are stark. And yet, Bernie's campaign popularized socialism and organized tens of thousands of people, many of whom are still in motion. What are the real lessons we should learn from the Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign? What lessons can be learned by examining the history and trajectory of Black political struggle? How has the terrain been fundamentally changed by the summer uprisings, and what impact will it have on the November elections? In this OrgUp exclusive, hosts Adam Gold and Rishi Awatramani tackle these difficult questions and more with Bill Fletcher Jr., Alicia Garza, Claire Sandberg, and Marcus Ferrell.

82295349_3040561906030474_4502970543543365802_o

Transcript Not Available

Related Stories

International Pressure Kept Canada From Joining Security Council

July 1, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #61: COVID & Cops: We Are Under Attack

June 30, 2020

Who Controls The Money When We Defund Police?

June 30, 2020

Pride 2020 Brings Wins And Losses For LGBTQ Civil Rights

June 29, 2020

Coronavirus Cases Surge As Nurses Demand States Close Until They Can Reopen Safely

June 29, 2020

How Is Biden Different From Trump When It Comes To Palestine?

June 26, 2020

COVID-19 Is Amplifying Racial Inequities, Educators Say

June 26, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #60: First Nations Friday

June 26, 2020

Police Are Arresting Protesters Over Facebook Posts—And It’s Just The Beginning

June 26, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #59: Time Has Come To Rage

June 25, 2020