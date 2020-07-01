This is Not a Drill: LIVE, July 1st

What lessons does the long arc of Black political struggle bring to bear on the Bernie Sanders movement? In this moment of Black-led uprising, the shortcomings of the campaign are stark. And yet, Bernie's campaign popularized socialism and organized tens of thousands of people, many of whom are still in motion. What are the real lessons we should learn from the Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign? What lessons can be learned by examining the history and trajectory of Black political struggle? How has the terrain been fundamentally changed by the summer uprisings, and what impact will it have on the November elections? In this OrgUp exclusive, hosts Adam Gold and Rishi Awatramani tackle these difficult questions and more with Bill Fletcher Jr., Alicia Garza, Claire Sandberg, and Marcus Ferrell.