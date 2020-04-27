The Joint Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Ceremony

Co-hosted by Combatants for Peace and the Parents Circle - Families Forum. Co-sponsored by over sixty peace organizations and religious institutions around the world Anat Marinin and Ahmed Aljaafri – Bereaved Israeli sister, Anat, who lost her two brothers, Pinchas (Pinka) and Yair, during the Yom Kippur War will hold a conversation with bereaved Palestinian, Ahmed, who lost his two uncles. (Hebrew with English subtitles) Ben Kfir – Bereaved Israeli father, who lost his daughter, Yael, in an attack at the Israeli military camp Tzrifin. (Hebrew with English subtitles) George Saada – Bereaved Palestinian father, who lost his daughter, Christina, who was shot by the Israeli army. (Arabic with English subtitles) Gili Meisler – Bereaved Israeli, who lost his brother, Giora, in the 1973 Yom Kippur War. (English, without subtitles) Aziz Abu Sara – Bereaved Palestinian, who lost his brother, Taiseer, who was beaten to death by the Israeli army. (English with English subtitles for the hearing impaired) Robi Damelin – Bereaved Israeli mother, who lost her son, David, killed by a Palestinian sniper. (English, without subtitles) Rami Elhanan – Bereaved Israeli father, who lost his daughter, Smadar, in an attack in Jerusalem. (English, without subtitles) Layla Alsheikh – Bereaved Palestinian mother, who lost her baby son after being detained at a checkpoint. (Arabic with Hebrew subtitles) Ayelet Harel – Bereaved Israeli sister, who lost her brother, Yuval, in the Lebanon War. (Hebrew with Arabic subtitles) Jamil Qassas – Bereaved Palestinian, who lost his brother in the Deheishe refugee camp. (Hebrew with Hebrew subtitles for the hearing impaired)