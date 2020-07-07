Stir Crazy! Episode #63: No More Whitewashed History
July 7, 2020
On today’s show: Sociologist Taure Brown, Chinatown Collective founding member Leandro Lagera, and climate and housing organizer Rachel Eve Stein. Hosted by Kim Brown If you have comments/questions/suggestions email us at [email protected]
