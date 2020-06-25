Stir Crazy! Episode #59: Time Has Come To Rage
June 25, 2020
On today’s show: TRNN visual producer Andrew Corkery, political commentator Marcus Ferrell, and political consultant Adriel Hampton, with special guest Ricarra Jones, MD/DC political director for 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers-East. Hosted by Kim Brown.
On today’s show: TRNN visual producer Andrew Corkery, political commentator Marcus Ferrell, and political consultant Adriel Hampton, with special guest Ricarra Jones, MD/DC political director for 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers-East. Hosted by Kim Brown.
Transcript Not Available