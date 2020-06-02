Stir Crazy! Episode #45: Blacked Out

June 2, 2020

On today’s show: TRNN investigative journalist Stephen Janis, “Smart Start Podcast” host Richard Snow, and TRNN executive producer Lisa Snowden-McCray. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have comments/suggestions for the show please email us at [email protected]

On today’s show: TRNN investigative journalist Stephen Janis, “Smart Start Podcast” host Richard Snow, and TRNN executive producer Lisa Snowden-McCray. Hosted by Kim Brown. If you have comments/suggestions for the show please email us at [email protected]

SHOW OVERLAY 45-060220

Transcript Not Available

Related Bios

Stephen Janis

Stephen Janis is an award-winning investigative journalist whose work has been acclaimed both in print and on television. As the Senior Investigative Reporter for the now defunct Baltimore Examiner, he won two Maryland DC Delaware Press Association Awards for his work on the number of unsolved murders in Baltimore and the killings of prostitutes. His…

Lisa Snowden-McCray Headshot

Lisa Snowden-McCray

Lisa Snowden-McCray has been working in news for over 15 years. She specializes in reporting on race, policing, and Baltimore City. She is also the editor of Baltimore Beat, a nonprofit news outlet in Baltimore City.

Kim Brown

Related Stories

The Black Man Lab In Atlanta Is Providing A Reprieve For Men

June 2, 2020

Police Repression Backfires As Protests Multiply

June 2, 2020

Social Justice Is The Way To End Riots

June 1, 2020

Independent Autopsy Concludes George Floyd’s Death Was A Homicide

June 1, 2020

Thousands In Baltimore March For Justice For George Floyd

June 1, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #44: Cities Can Be Rebuilt, Lives Cannot

June 1, 2020

Corrections Officers And Formerly Incarcerated People Protest Unsafe COVID-19 Conditions

May 30, 2020

Protesters Demand Justice For George Floyd

May 30, 2020

Minneapolis Speaks: George Floyd, Unrest, Aftermath

May 30, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #43: We Can’t Breathe

May 29, 2020