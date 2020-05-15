Stir Crazy! Episode #35: America, Land of Broken Promises

May 15, 2020

On today’s show: Journalist, organizer, and founding executive director of Crushing Colonialism Jen Deerinwater, Miwok journalist and community organizer Desiree Kane, and journalist and community builder Johnnie Jae. Hosted by Kim Brown.

On today’s show: Journalist, organizer, and founding executive director of Crushing Colonialism Jen Deerinwater, Miwok journalist and community organizer Desiree Kane, and journalist and community builder Johnnie Jae. Hosted by Kim Brown.

SHOW OVERLAY 34-1-051520 (1)

Transcript Not Available

Related Bios

Kim Brown

Related Stories

The Secretive Police Commission The Justice Department Doesn’t Want You To Notice

May 15, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #34: Can Anyone Police the Police

May 14, 2020

Israel Strips Financial Aid From Palestinian Prisoners, Leaving Them To Face COVID-19 Alone

May 14, 2020

Who’s Fighting The War Against Cash?

May 14, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #33: Not Safe For Work From Home

May 13, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #32: Don’t Make Us Regret This!

May 12, 2020

Trump Is Using COVID-19 As An Excuse To Let Polluters Destroy The Earth

May 12, 2020

Women In Prisons Say They’re Being Punished For Speaking Out About COVID-19 Risks

May 9, 2020

Largest Public Utility To Outsource Hundreds Of Jobs Amid Covid-19

May 9, 2020

As Oil Price Plummets, Call to Nationalize Industry Rises

May 9, 2020