Stir Crazy! Episode #33: Not Safe For Work From Home
May 13, 2020
On today’s show: TRNN visual producer Andrew Corkery, political consultant and community organizer Marcus Ferrell, and managing director of K-12 education for the Center for American Progress Dr. Khalilah Harris. Hosted by Kim Brown.
On today’s show: TRNN visual producer Andrew Corkery, political consultant and community organizer Marcus Ferrell, and managing director of K-12 education for the Center for American Progress Dr. Khalilah Harris. Hosted by Kim Brown.
Transcript Not Available