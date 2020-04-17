Stir Crazy! Episode #16: The Ineptitude of Power
Episode #16 of Stir Crazy, on The Real News Network. Political consultant Marcus Ferrell talks with TRNN Climate Reporter Steve Horn and Executive Producer Lisa Snowden-McCray about how Big Pharma and others are taking advantage of COVID-19. Hosted by TRNN reporter Kim Brown.
Episode #16 of Stir Crazy, on The Real News Network. Political consultant Marcus Ferrell talks with TRNN Climate Reporter Steve Horn and Executive Producer Lisa Snowden-McCray about how Big Pharma and others are taking advantage of COVID-19. Hosted by TRNN reporter Kim Brown.
Transcript Not Available