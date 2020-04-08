Bernie Sanders Drops Out of Presidential Race

April 8, 2020

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is suspending his presidential campaign. Sanders’ campaign—which had embraced taking on the Democratic party establishment and taxing the wealthy to fund social programs like universal healthcare—struggled after former Vice President Joe Biden’s decisive victory on Super Tuesday, and after suspending virtually all in-person campaigning in the coronavirus pandemic. Even though Sanders is dropping out, polls show many of the ideas he helped popularize or embraced- like a $15 minimum wage and Medicare for All are embraced by a majority of Democratic voters. Sanders won over young voters of all demographics but struggled to win over African Americans.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is suspending his presidential campaign. Sanders’ campaign—which had embraced taking on the Democratic party establishment and taxing the wealthy to fund social programs like universal healthcare—struggled after former Vice President Joe Biden’s decisive victory on Super Tuesday, and after suspending virtually all in-person campaigning in the coronavirus pandemic. Even though Sanders is dropping out, polls show many of the ideas he helped popularize or embraced- like a $15 minimum wage and Medicare for All are embraced by a majority of Democratic voters. Sanders won over young voters of all demographics but struggled to win over African Americans.

bernie

Transcript Not Available

Related Stories

This is Not a Drill: LIVE, Hosted by Organizing Upgrade

April 8, 2020

COVID-19 Ravages Communities Marginalized By White Supremacy

April 8, 2020

Boris Johnson Hospitalized With COVID-19 After Dismissing Its Threat

April 8, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #9: Coronavirus casualty of the day: Sanders’ campaign

April 8, 2020

Exclusive: Cops Caught Making Baseless Arrest During COVID-19 Crisis

April 8, 2020

Michigan Prisons Are One Of The Fastest Growing COVID-19 Hot Spots

April 8, 2020

‘We’re Not Treated Like We’re Essential. We’re Treated Like We’re Disposable.’

April 8, 2020

Congressional Candidate Urges Rent Strikes To Protect Tenants

April 7, 2020

Stir Crazy! Episode #8: How awful is Covid-19?

April 7, 2020

Healthcare Workers Punished For Challenging ‘Profit Over People’ Management

April 7, 2020