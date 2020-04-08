Bernie Sanders Drops Out of Presidential Race
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is suspending his presidential campaign. Sanders’ campaign—which had embraced taking on the Democratic party establishment and taxing the wealthy to fund social programs like universal healthcare—struggled after former Vice President Joe Biden’s decisive victory on Super Tuesday, and after suspending virtually all in-person campaigning in the coronavirus pandemic. Even though Sanders is dropping out, polls show many of the ideas he helped popularize or embraced- like a $15 minimum wage and Medicare for All are embraced by a majority of Democratic voters. Sanders won over young voters of all demographics but struggled to win over African Americans.
