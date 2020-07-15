Rev. Dr. William Barber II: A Multi-Racial Coalition Is Necessary For This Moment
July 17, 2020
Poor People's Campaign Co-Chairs Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis and Rev. Dr. William Barber II want to seize this moment with a broad-based, multi-racial movement to change an 'impoverished democracy.'
Transcript Not Available