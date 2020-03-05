Real Talk Tho: What Does a Journalist Do?

February 28, 2020

You've probably read a ton of news stories, but do you really know what a journalist does? Journalists can be record keepers, storytellers, and challengers of the status quo. We all read, listen to, or watch the news to find out information about our world, but do we know how the reporting process works? Three Baltimore-based reporters have the details and they'll sit down for a conversation to shed light on how they do what they do.

Panelists: Erica L. Green, correspondent in Washington who covers the U.S. Department of Education for The New York Times. Sameer K. Rao, A&E reporter for The Baltimore Sun. Lisa Snowden-McCray, editor of Baltimore Beat. Real Talk Tho is The Real News' bi-monthly public newsroom, held at Ida B's Table in downtown Baltimore.

