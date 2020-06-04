Police Brutality Protesters Met With More Brutality: Is Martial Law Next?
June 5, 2020
Police across the US have met protesters with violence, tear gas, and rubber bullets. We speak with Otto the Watchdog, injured by police in Denver, and Tawanda Jones, who has led peaceful anti-brutality protests since her brother's death in custody.
Transcript Not Available