Despite Pandemic, Police Continue To Retaliate
We speak with cop watcher and auditor John Filax and find out first hand what police retaliation looks like as we interview Deja, Ramsey Orta's fiancee who has spent months in prison after filming Eric Garner's death from an illegal chokehold.
Transcript Not Available